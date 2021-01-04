About 8,442 candidates have failed the 2020 Teacher Licensure Examination organised by the National Teaching Council.

This is out of a total of 27,455 candidates who sat for the mandatory exams in October.

It brings the number of candidates who have passed the exams to 19,013, representing 69.3% of the total number of candidates.

The Council said the results will be released on its website on January 5, 2021, and can be accessed via exam.ntc.gov.GH.

The Council instructed the candidates to “use either pins given during registration or examination index numbers,” to check their results.

The Council further disclosed that some results have been withheld pending investigations.

Read the full statement below: