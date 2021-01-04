President Akufo-Addo is set to make his final appearance before the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic to present the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Tuesday.

The address is in accordance with Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which states that “the President shall at the beginning of each session of Parliament and before a dissolution of Parliament deliver a message on the State of the Nation”.

This address – the last in his first term – will, as such, initiate the process of dissolving the 7th Parliament.

At a time when the country is divided along political lines on the verdict of the elections, the President is expected to use the opportunity to address the need for national unity and peace ahead of his second term.

According to JoyNews’ Presidential Correspondent, Elton Brobbey, President Akufo-Addo will also pledge to abide by the judgment pronounced after the hearing of the electoral petition filed by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

At midnight on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, the 7th Parliament of the 4th Republic will be dissolved. However, outgoing Members of Parliament are not expected to be present.

Within 48-hours after presenting the SONA, President Akufo-Addo will be back in Parliament to take the Presidential oath to start another four-year term.

But, the 137 NDC Parliamentarians have announced that they will boycott the event.