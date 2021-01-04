Ghanaian beats producer and host of Joy FM’s Geeks Squad, Kobby Spiky Nkrumah, has called out African football’s governing body, CAF for the use of his work without permission.

The beats producer has revealed to adomonline.com that the football body used a soundtrack belonging to him for the promotion of CAF Awards without his permission.

[THREAD] So some time ago, I called out @CAF_Online for using my beat for their CAF awards promo… After a couple of emails, they deleted the posts on #IG #FB and twitter and decided not to continue communication, even after my lawyers wrote to them. https://t.co/AO83Qkx40z — Kobby Spiky Nkrumah (@therealSpiky) March 16, 2019

According to Spiky, not even emails to CAF drawing their attention to the infringement on his intellectual property rights prompted the Federation to take the right action.

Mr Nkrumah produces beats under the production name, Spiky Beats and has expressly stated under his beats, “If you want to use my beats for commercial purposes, please contact me at konkrumah@gmail.com”.

#THREAD @CAF_Online & @CAF_Media used my beat without my permission 6 months ago. A young producer, working hard to make ends meet, the least you could do, some sort of remuneration, to motivate and inspire… But no! They just ignored me. #CC @FIFAcom y'all need to see this too! pic.twitter.com/oW9Pc5upiK — Kobby Spiky Nkrumah (@therealSpiky) June 19, 2019

In spite of the expressly stated conditions for use of his beat, however, CAF has gone ahead with the use of the beats without contacting Mr Nkrumah.

“When I complained to CAF, all they could do was to delete the promotional video from their page,” he told adomonline.com.

Mr Nkrumah has served notice that he would go all lengths to ensure the world is made aware of the infringement on his right.