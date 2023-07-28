

A police officer stationed at the Nima Police Station in Accra, Abednego Bortier and three others, have been accused of robbing some Indian businessmen of 700,000 cedis and US$56,450.

Other items said to have been stolen include seven mobile phones and two laptops belonging to Girish Saohwani, Manish Kuame, Bhosale Vijau Kantilal and Lalwani Sunil Kumar.

Aside from the Police officer, the other accused persons are Helena Teye, who is described by investigators as a self-styled blogger, Francis Omari, a tutor at IPMC and Elizabeth Teye who is at large.

They are alleged to have visited the businessmen at their residence at Osu on July 19, 2023, with the officer dressed in his uniform. Investigators say they introduced themselves as a Special Investigation Team sent to conduct an investigation into illegal activities following intelligence gathering.

The businessmen were said to have been handcuffed while their home was ransacked, amid threats and intimidation.

The listed items were then stolen.

Investigators explained that the accused persons packed the robbed items in a waiting Nissan Sentra saloon car and drove away. A report was made to the Police and investigation was initiated.

The police man was tracked and arrested. During interrogation, he is said to have confessed to the crime. He led Police to his house at Dzorwulu where a sum of GH185,105.00 and US$22,500.00 were retrieved.

The officer is said to have named the other accused persons as his partners in the alleged crime.

Again, GHC63,800 was retrieved from the home of Helen Teye when she was arrested. Investigators added that she led them to retrieve the sum of GHC242,100.00 and USS18,640.00 which she had stashed at her friend’s residence when she heard the police officer had been arrested.

The arrested accused persons have been remanded into police custody with the retrieved stolen items released to the businessmen.

