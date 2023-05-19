SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 37 action from the 2022-23 Premier League, with matches scheduled to be played from Saturday 20 to Monday 22 May 2023.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the meeting of Manchester City and Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium. While the Citizens are on course for a glorious season across multiple fronts, the Blues have endured a miserable campaign in which they have swapped managers multiple times and failed to get the best out of an extremely expensively-assembled squad.

“It’s a very tough one,” said defender Trevor Chalobah. “For me, being here since I was young as well, it’s difficult to see the club I’ve supported all my life is in a difficult situation now. But we’ve got to stick together.

“It’s obviously a difficult moment for us, for the team, and we’ve just got to look forward to the next game and try and give our best. Everyone’s feeling it right now. As I said, all we can do is keep going every day, working hard in training, turning up and trying to do our best.”

Elsewhere on Saturday 20 May, Arsenal face an away game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. The hosts have managed to surprise several heavyweights at their home stadium, but Gunners manager Mikel Arteta will steel his team for a challenging 90 minutes.

“We must continue to push right until the end of the season, until the final minutes of the last game,” said the Spanish tactician. “Home, away… it doesn’t matter. Only the results are what counts for now.”

The penultimate round of the 2022-23 season also features Manchester United having a potential banana skin away to Bournemouth; a battle for European qualifying spots between Liverpool and Aston Villa at Anfield; and London derbies in which Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur play host to Crystal Palace and Brentford respectively.

Tottenham legend Harry Kane has given his backing to interim manager Ryan Mason: “I’ve known Ryan a long, long time. He has a great football brain. He sees the game in a really good way, he has worked under some fantastic managers.

“We’re all behind him. We want to work for him and try to finish the season as strong as we can. And he’s a great guy and a great manager. Hopefully, we can finish strong and see what happens.”

Premier League broadcast details, 20-22 May 2023

All times CAT

Saturday 20 May

13:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Bournemouth v Manchester United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Fulham v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport OTT8

16:00: Liverpool v Aston Villa – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2 and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:30: Nottingham Forest v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 21 May

14:30: West Ham United v Leeds United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

15:00: Brighton & Hove Albion v Southampton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier PSL and SuperSport GOtv Football

17:00: Manchester City v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 22 May