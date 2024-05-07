Captain Virgil van Dijk says he “loves” Liverpool and wants to be part of the club’s transition after the departure of manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp will leave after nine years at Anfield at the end of the season with a deal agreed for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to replace him.

Van Dijk’s contract runs out at the end of the 2024-25 season, leading to some speculation the Netherlands centre-back could leave the club.

“There will be a big transition and I am part of that,” Van Dijk, 32, said.

“I think the club is very much busy with who is going to be the new manager and that is the main focus.

“Like I said I am very happy here, I love the club and you can see that as well.

“It’s a big part of my life already, and that is all I can say.”

After their 4-2 win over Tottenham on Sunday, Liverpool travel to Aston Villa next week before hosting Wolves in Klopp’s final game in charge on 19 May.

The Reds are third in the Premier League table, four points behind Manchester City and five behind Arsenal with two games left to play.

They have won six major trophies during the German’s tenure while Slot, who has won the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup at Feyenoord, has never managed outside of the Netherlands.

“There will be a lot of changes happening and, I wouldn’t say scary is the right word, but it is quite interesting and exciting what will happen now,” Van Dijk said.

All of Klopp’s major trophies have come since Van Dijk joined for £75m from Southampton – then a world-record fee for a defender – in January 2018.

“I am really proud I played for him, fought for the badge and him and count the success we had over the years as well,” said the defender.

“It will be emotional on the last day but it is a part of life sometimes. Many things are happening behind the scenes but we focus on matchdays and that is our duty, our job and we want to perform for the last six points.”