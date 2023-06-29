The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union and Liquified Petroleum Gas Tanker Drivers have suspended their industrial action after more than two hours of crunch meeting held with the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah.

The Union is expected to resume work from tomorrow, Friday while works begin to smoothen the road.

The Union on Monday announced a sit-down strike over concerns about poor road network around their loading terminals.

The Vice Chairman of the Union, Sunday Alabi said the union after its meeting with the Minister decided to suspend their strike at midnight of Thursday, June 29, 2023, on the condition that the “contractor ensured that riding quality is improved within three weeks.”

“The access road to the depots in Kumasi, Takoradi and Bupe are improved as works on the roads will commence from tomorrow and a seven-member committee is formed, the ministry will give us three people and four will be from the union to monitor the progress of works on the roads.”

Meanwhile, Mr Amoako-Attah earlier in his interaction with the aggrieved tanker drivers reiterated that, a joint committee from the Ministry and Union will be formed forthwith to resolve their concerns.

He assured them that he or his deputy will be there once a week to inspect the progress of work on the road, stating that “I will be coming here once every week, if I am unable to, my deputy will be here, so please do the work as required of you.”

“The country belongs to all of us, there is a problem, and it must be resolved, so we need to be patient and address it the right way. So let us work together.”