Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy raped a young woman then told her “it’s fine, I’ve had sex with 10,000 women”, a jury has heard.

The 28-year-old is accused of attacking the woman, aged 24 at the time, at his £4m mansion in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire, in October 2020.

He is also accused of the attempted rape of another woman, aged 29 at the time, who said he also attacked her at his home two years before.

The footballer denies both charges.

He is on trial at Chester Crown Court.

The jury of six women and six men have been told by trial Judge Stephen Everett, the Recorder of Chester, that the France international was found not guilty of sexual offences alleged by other women after a trial that ended in January this year.

He told jurors the jury last time could not reach verdicts on the two charges they are hearing, that of rape and attempted rape, hence his re-trial on those two charges.

The judge warned them not to look up details of the past trial or follow coverage in the media, and only decide the case on the evidence heard in court in the current trial.

IMAGE SOURCE: GOOGLE

Image caption: The hearing is being held at Chester Crown Court

Benjamin Aina KC, opening the trial, said: “Benjamin Mendy is a footballer who was under contract to Manchester City FC.

“He would have parties and social gatherings at his home, The Spinney, in Mottram St Andrew, Cheshire.

“He would have both male and female guests at his social gatherings.

“It is the prosecution case that on two occasions Mr Mendy took advantage of two of his female guests.

“On one occasion he tried to have forced sex with a female guest, woman A.

“On another occasion he raped a female guest in one of his bedrooms, woman B.”

Mr Aina said Mr Mendy first met woman A, a UK student, while in a nightclub in Barcelona in late 2017 and she became intimate with one of his friends.

They kept in touch and a year later she arranged to visit the accused’s friend at the footballer’s house, where they stayed after they all went with other girls for a night out.

The morning after, when she took a shower in the ensuite bathroom, Mr Mendy appeared uninvited, wearing just boxer shorts and he was “aroused”, the court heard.

The footballer is then alleged to have grabbed the woman and tried to rape her on the bed as she tried to struggle free, despite her repeatedly telling him to stop.

Two years later, woman B was out with friends at a bar in Alderley Edge, Cheshire, near Mr Mendy’s home, when they were invited back to the footballer’s house.

She alleges the accused took her phone from her, which contained “intimate” photos, then led her to his locked bedroom, as she asked for her phone back.

Mr Aina said Mr Mendy told her “I just wanna have a look at you” and told her to take her clothes off.

Woman B complied, leaving her underwear on, and Mr Mendy then threw her phone on the bed.

As she went to retrieve it, the footballer is alleged to have taken hold of her from behind and raped her despite her telling him she did not want to have sex.

Mr Aina told the jury: “At this stage Mr Mendy took a step back and said ‘you’re too shy’.

“Mr Mendy said, ‘It’s fine. I’ve had sex with 10,000 women’.”

The footballer told police on both occasions any sexual contact was consensual and denies any wrongdoing.

The trial continues.

READ ALSO