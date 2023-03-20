Management of the Kejetia Market complex, Kumasi City Markets Limited, have announced the indefinite closure of the part of the facility gutted by fire last week.

In addition, there has been a one-week extension of the shutdown of the entire edifice after a three-day closure.

The managers in a statement indicated the development comes on the back of a meeting held on Friday with the board.

The directive, the statement explained, is to assess the electromechanical and other safety installations as well as the structural integrity of the affected area before granting access to patrons.

The general public has, therefore, been advised to strictly adhere to the above measures in order to safeguard lives and property.

Meanwhile, the traders have resisted the move, stating it will affect their businesses.

Below is the full statement: