A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Duffuor, has commiserated with traders at the Kejetia market following a fire outbreak.

The former Finance Minister has said he shares in the pain of the traders and has therefore called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, offer support to them.

“The incident is very devastating considering the difficult times we find ourselves in. So I will appeal to the government to immediately move in to assist them. The insurance company that insured the building must also come in,” he appealed.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, he stated the project which was started by the Atta-Mills-led administration was dear to his heart.

The inferno gutted parts of the Ashanti regional facility on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Traders affected by the incident are wailing while they try to salvage as many items as they can.

The fire is said to have gutted a part of the market known as ‘Dubai’ where items such as car tires are sold.

The fire, which cause is yet to be established, according to witnesses, started from one shop at the market.