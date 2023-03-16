Family of the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, alias Chairman Wontumi, has announced the burial preparations for his late mother.

Madam Elizabeth Boampong Nyamekye passed on in November 2022 at the age of 64.

Her one week observation was held shortly after at the Kuntase park near the police station on November 25.

Four months after her demise, the family has slated March 25 and 26, 2023 for her funeral.

She will be laid in state at the family house at Kuntase on Saturday the 25 from 5:00am to 8:00am.

This will be followed by her burial service at the St George’s Catholic Church and her final funeral rites at the Kuntase park from 12:00pm.

A memorial and thanksgiving service will be held on Sunday, March 26 at the St George’s Catholic Church again.

There will be a family gathering later at the Kuntase park for financial attributions.

Watch video below for more: