Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy, is cementing his position as arguably the African Giant in music as he attains another enviable feat.

The Afrobeat artiste has been announced as one of the artistes to headline the kick-off show for the UEFA Champions League Final.

Come Saturday, June 10, 2023, Burna Boy will perform for an august crowd in Istanbul, Turkey ahead of the deciding game.

He will be performing alongside a yet-to-be-named headliner, kind courtesy a sponsorship and curation by Pepsi.

The good news was made official on the Twitter page of the UEFA Champions League.

Big news! @burnaboy will be performing at the Champions League final in Istanbul alongside another amazing headliner! 🎶 🔥



Search #PepsiKickOffShow to find out more…#UCL x @PepsiGlobal pic.twitter.com/njhtDFOIAd — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 16, 2023

Burna Boy has urged his fans to anticipate the big day where he gets to entertain fans with quality music.

Meanwhile, Burna is one of the few, if not only African artiste to rule the biggest stages from NBA to Glastonbury, Coachella, among others.