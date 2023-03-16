Kejetia market fire: Eyewitness gives account of how it started

While rescuers work around the clock to get the Kejetia fire under control, details are emerging about how the inferno may have started.

The inferno gutted parts of the Ashanti regional facility on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Traders affected by the incident are wailing while they try to salvage as many items as they can.

Some of the victims who collapsed due to the smoke were carried to health facilities nearby.

The part of the market which is under fire is known as ‘Dubai’ where items such as car tires are sold.

However, JoyNews spoke to a man who was supposedly present in the area where the fire started.

According to the eyewitness, he was purchasing items from a female trader when he heard her radio set’s battery running low.

According to the man, he left his wares briefly with the lady to buy something from another area.

On his return, he saw a little smoke emanating from the trader’s shop.

“The area where she had plugged the radio was where the smoke started from. She had arranged so many things around the electric socket.

“The lady is on the same lane with the carbide vendors. The carbide got in contact with the fire and caused an explosion,” he added.

Meanwhile, officials of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are yet to comment on the cause of the inferno.