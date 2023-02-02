The Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) has once again dragged the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) to the office of the Attorney General.

Officials of the Authority risk being prosecuted over Procurement breaches that have caused financial loss to the state.

During a sitting on Wednesday, the Vice Chairman of PAC, Samuel Atta Mills, read parts of the Auditor General’s report which uncovered that the Authority procured vehicles for three officials but along the line abrogated the contract.

The reason according to the external auditors was that the vehicles in question weren’t up to their standard.

The Authority, therefore, re-engaged Toyota and Audi to provide vehicles without going through the due process.

On the back of this, the Audit report recommended that the officials of the authority be sanctioned.

The Chairman of the Committee, James Klutse Avedzi, upon hearing the statement immediately referred them to the Attorney General for prosecution.

He stated the issue should not be debated since the recommendation of the Auditor-General was clear and a step in the right direction.

Mr Klutse also referred the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Maritime Authority and his two Deputies to the Attorney General.

