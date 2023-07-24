Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities FC, have confirmed the appointment of Paa Kwesi Fabin as their new head coach of the team.

The Royals were without a substantive head coach following the resignation of Maxwell Konadu following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Fabin, who led Aduana FC last season, will be the head of the Royals beginning the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Legon Cities, Kwabena Onyina Asenso, expressed the club’s excitement after the appointment.

“We are excited to bring in an experienced coach like Fabin. He is a winner who has coached many big clubs at the highest level. We will provide him with all the necessary support to succeed here,” he said.

“We are looking forward to having a wonderful season together,” he added,

The 64-year-old has several seasons of experience in Ghana with handling clubs like Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, Inter Allies, Hearts of Lions and most recently Aduana Stars.

He also handled Ghana’s Youth sides as well as Uganda’s U-17 and U-20 side.

He will begin his new role at Legon Cities on Tuesday, August 1, 202.