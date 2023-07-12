The Police have arrested over 400 people in a swoop for their various roles in cybercrime activities using online loan apps.

This was in a joint operation between the Cyber Security Committee, Bank of Ghana (BoG) and the Economic Organised Crime Office.

The swoop was conducted in various parts of Accra on Monday.

The Director-General of the Cyber Security Authority, Dr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday.

Dr Antwi-Boasiako disclosed some items retrieved from the suspects included mobile phones, laptops, internet routers and other valuable information.

He explained the arrest followed the identification of 150 unlicensed loan apps after receiving 270 complaints.

The BoG in June 2023 cautioned the public against the operation of some online Apps operating without authorisation.

The Central Bank listed 97 of such applications and cited them for engaging in unlicensed lending activities in contravention of the Banks and Specialized Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (930).

The Bank reiterated that the activities of these entities significantly breach customer data and privacy laws as well as consumer protection requirements and norms with unfavourable implications on the integrity and wellbeing of their patrons.

