Seven people have been arrested by the Police for their various roles in cybercrime activities.

The Police Service is also on a manhunt for 11 more people identified as suspects.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, said they will, in the coming days, make public the outcome of a comprehensive investigation covering victims and suspects of cyber-crime.

The IGP made this known when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee hearing into the Auditor-General’s report for 2020 on Thursday.

“As we speak, almost about 18 people have been identified and out of the 18, seven people have been arrested. At times, some of these things we try not to go out there immediately because it is a very extensive investigation,” he told the Committee.

The IGP said the current SIM registration and blocking of unregistered SIM cards has assisted the Police to trace and arrest persons who engage in cybercrime activities.

However, he stressed that the public addressing system has been a challenge to the Service since Police are mostly not able to identify the location of the culprits.

“Fortunately, with the registration of the numbers and the blacklisting, so to speak, of all numbers which are unregistered, there is a difficulty for those people to continue. So it has even helped us in terms of defining the space as to how easily you can access these people and you can have them arrested.

“In some jurisdictions, you will always know where somebody lives and if we had that jurisdiction, we can assure you that we the Police and by extension other security agencies will make this country a zero crime country,” the IGP said.