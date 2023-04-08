Rent Control Ghana has revealed that, over 2,000 Ghanaians have applied for the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS).

Out of these numbers, they are yet to finalise the processes of about eight people.

Head of Public Relations at Rent Control Ghana, Emmanuel Hovey Kportsu disclosed this on Adom FM’s Burning Issues hosted by Akua Boakueywaa Yiadom.

On February 1, Vice President, Dr. Alhaji Mahamadu Bawumia launched the NRAS to help provide rent loans to both formal and informal sector workers with verifiable and regular income.

The first phase of the scheme to be implemented with GH¢30 million will provide eligible Ghanaians with a mechanism to pay low monthly rent, which effectively removes the need for rent advance payment within five regions – Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western, Eastern, Bono East and Northern.

The eligible person must be a Ghanaian, possess a valid Ghana Card, be an adult of 18 years and above, have verifiable employment and earned income, verifiable bank statement or mobile money statement, and rent payable must not exceed 30 per cent of the household income.

Interested parties can log on to www.nras.gov.gh to apply. Many had doubts about the viability of the scheme.

But Mr. Kportsu on said the feedback they have received two months after the launch of the programme has been massive.

“The day the scheme was unveiled, more people logged on to the website to see if it is not a scam the government is introducing while others too wanted to see if the site is effective,” he stated.

Mr. Kportsu said there seems to be delay in the disbursement of funds because majority of the applicants did not complete the process which includes payment of GH¢100 to have to application validated.

This notwithstanding, he assured the committee in charge of the process will soon come out with the exact numbers of those whose applications have been validated.