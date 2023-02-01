The Ministry of Works and Housing has clarified issues relating to the ownership of the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS).

The Scheme was launched by Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, January 31.

The Ministry in a press release issued on Wednesday, February 1, said the clarification has become necessary due to some misinformation in both social and traditional media.

“The attention of the Ministry of Works and Housing has been drawn to publication on social and traditional media platforms questioning the feasibility of the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRSA) which was launched by His Excellency, the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia yesterday, 31 January 2023.

“The National Rental Assistance Scheme is a public-private partnership. Government has contracted Rent Masters Ghana Ltd, a fully owned Ghanaian Company to assist in executing the programme,” excerpts of the statement said.

The Scheme, which is a key intervention by government, is expected to provide low-to-middle income earners with a mechanism to pay low monthly rent.

This effectively removes the need for rent advance payment and ultimately improves the quality of rental accommodation especially in the urban cities.

Below is the full statement: