The National Tenants Union of Ghana has requested the immediate publication of the names of beneficiaries of the National Rental Assistance Scheme (NRAS).

This request follows former Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye’s announcement that 1,492 citizens received a total disbursement of GH₵19 million through the NRAS.

The NRAS which was launched on January 31, 2023, by the Ministry of Works and Housing aimed to address issues related to rent advance payments in Ghana.

However, in a statement on Tuesday, March 12, the National Tenants Union of Ghana said the report lacked specific details about the beneficiaries.

The union also demanded the suspension of the scheme for a full-scale review to correct anomalies.

Full statement below:

