Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic has announced plans to take legal action against comic actor Lilwin following remarks he deemed defamatory against his character.

During an interview on Hitz FM, Mr Logic expressed his discontent with Lilwin’s remarks, which he deemed offensive and insulting to his character.

Lilwin, in a video allegedly accused Mr Logic of using “weed toffee” hence his backhanded comments on issues of societal concern.

“I don’t even like the way he is playing jokes with my name. I commented on his video, and he granted an interview saying I use weed toffee. That is very insulting, and I am not taking it lightly,” Mr Logic fumed.

Mr Logic revealed that preparations for the lawsuit are underway and assured that it would come as a surprise to Ghanaians.

He vehemently denied the allegations against him, asserting that he has never consumed weed toffee and is willing to undergo any necessary tests to prove his innocence.

Mr logic tasked Lilwin to prepare his evidence and meet him in court.

Watch video below: