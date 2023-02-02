Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye has given a breakdown of the National Rental Assistance Scheme.

The Scheme, which is a key intervention by government, is expected to provide low-to-middle income earners with a mechanism to pay low monthly rent.

This effectively removes the need for rent advance payment and ultimately improves the quality of rental accommodation, especially in the urban cities.

As part of public education about the new rent scheme, the Minister was on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme with Richard Acheampong, Chief Executive Officer of Rent Masters Ghana Limited, a fully owned Ghanaian Company to assist in executing the programme.

They explained into details what you must do to qualify for the rent scheme.

Watch attached video for more: