Over 20 shop owners have been arrested and about to face prosecution for non-compliance to laid-down sanitation directives.

This is in line with the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Anita Love Obo Amissah’s decisive action to address the longstanding issue of filth in front of shops at Kasoa Zongo

She instructed the Municipal Environmental Officer to arrest and prosecute over 20 owners for failing to clean the gutters in front of their shops which has contributed to unsanitary conditions in the area.

In an interview with Adom News during a clean-up exercise, MCE, Anita Love Obo Amissah emphasized her zero-tolerance towards non-compliance with sanitation regulations.

She stressed that, such recalcitrant behavior would not be tolerated, especially when it comes to matters of public health.

Madam Obo Amissah called on the residents of Kasoa to be patriotic and actively participate in efforts to combat sanitation issues, emphasizing the need for everyone to play their part in keeping the community clean and hygienic.