The Operation Halt II team has seized five excavators and burnt mining equipment in the Bosomtwe Range Forest Reserve in the Bekwai Forest District of the Ashanti Region.

This was during a four-day operation to clamp down on illegal mining activities in the area.

Six pumping machines and other mining equipment being used by illegal miners in the reserve were seized and burnt.

The Deputy Command Operations Officer of the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, Flt. Col Louis Boakye, speaking to the media bemoaned the dominance of the galamseyers in the area.

“I can say that the people are bent on carrying out illegal mining activities no matter what because several messages have been sent to them on the impact on the environment yet we still see people coming out to carry out the activities.

“Just as we left, we picked the signal that some people have returned to those areas to start mining,” he expressed worry.

Pledging the commitment of the team to help rid the area of illegal miners, he appealed to all relevant stakeholders to get on board in making the fight against galamsey a success.

