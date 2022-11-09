The Operation Halt II team deployed by the Ghana Armed Forces has seized 30, destroyed four and immobilised four excavators.

This operation follows the relaunching of Operation Halt II on Tuesday 11 October, 2022 to fight against illegal mining in forest reserves and river bodies.

In a release signed by the Director Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces, Naval Captain Michael Addo Larbi, he stated that the Operation Halt II team also “destroyed 103 Changfan machines, nine water pumping machines, five generator sets, two fuel storage tanks and other improvised mining equipment and structures.”

Additionally, the Operation Halt II team seized six motorbikes and one motor king tricycle.

According to the release, “the operation was undertaken at Kade, Ofoase, Oda, and Pra Anom along the banks of Rivers Birim and Pra in the Southern Command Area of Operational Responsibility.”

It added that the exercise was also extended to the Central Command at Yawkrom, Agroyesum and Takorase along the River Offin.

In respect of arrests, the Operation Halt II team arrested eight suspected illegal miners at the Banda Nkwanta in the Northern Command Area of Operational Responsibility.

According to the release, “the suspected miners were handed over to officers at the Banda Nkwanta District Police Station.”