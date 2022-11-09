A superintendent of Immigration has told an Accra High Court he has no personal information that Aisha Huang was engaged in illegal mining.

Ruben Ransford Aborabora is the Attorney General’s first witness in the trial of the Chinese alleged to be a key architect of illegal mining in the Ashanti Region.

Director of Public Prosecution Yvonne Attakora Obuobisa led the Immigration Officer to testify as the state’s first witness.

Supt. Aborabora told that court that sometime in 2017 he and his men embarked on an operation to arrest persons alleged to be mining illegally at Bepotenten in the Ashanti region.

On arrival at the said site, four Chinese were picked up.

He told the court that various mining equipment were seen at the site including excavators.

He said one of the arrested Chinese informed him that they were mining for Aisha Huang.

He submitted videos showing the mining equipment and site to the court.

Lawyers for Aisha Huang led by Nkrabeah Effah Dartey then cross-examined the witness.

Mr Dartey questioned him on whether he had on his own verified the allegations by the Chinese or had any independent means of verifying this. This is what transpired.

Question-Even with your compact disk video, you have no personal independent information verified by you against the accused.

Answer: No my lord. I have no personal information.

Question: If Gao jin Chen gave you the wrong information then your source is wrong.

Answer: Yes my lord. I only reported on what Gao jin Chem told me. And I forwarded the same in my report.

Question: My lord I have no further questions for a witness who has no personal information.

The case has been adjourned to November 14 for continuation.