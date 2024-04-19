Illegal miners have been urged to consider joining small-scale mining Associations, due to ongoing concerns regarding illegal mining activities and their detrimental impact on local communities.

This move aims to promote responsible mining practices that safeguard the well-being of communities.

The National Vice President of small-scale miners, Sampson Wiredu, emphasized the importance of illegal miners registering with small-scale mining Associations.

He said they can get guidance on conducting mining operations in an environmentally sustainable manner that respects community interests.

Mr. Wiredu made these remarks during the launch of the small-scale mining registration process for the Nkawkaw, Birim North, and Oda zones.

He stressed the Association’s commitment to overseeing and promoting responsible mining practices among its members.

The National Women’s Coordinator for the Association, Victoria Adobea, highlighted the inclusivity of the registration drive.

She encouraged not only miners but also individuals involved in other businesses, such as gold buyers, food vendors, and other service providers, to join the Association.

Ms Adobea said a larger membership would strengthen the Association’s advocacy efforts with the government and demonstrate its commitment to responsible mining practices.

READ ALSO: