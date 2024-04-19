Philomena Owusu, who is fighting for her life after her husband bathed her with acid and killed their 9-month-old baby girl at Gomoa Pomadze in the Central region, has spoken.

She revealed that, her husband, Enoch Mensah wanted to kill her and save their daughter.

Speaking to Adom News, the victim, currently on admission at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said her husband initially asked her to put the baby on the ground to have a discussion, but she declined.

Her conduct, she stated, angered the suspect and he poured the acid on them.

Philomena said her husband fled the accident when she started screaming for help.

