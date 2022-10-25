The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has courted the support of the leadership of the Ghana Christian Council to help government halt the illegal mining menace in the country.

This was in an engagement with the Council on Tuesday which he described as productive, impactful and useful.

Mr Jinapor said the meeting with the Christian leaders is in line with the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s quest to mobilise broad-based national support for the ongoing fight against illegal mining.

He said the overarching outcome is the Council agreeing to work together with government to address the illegal mining situation.

“We need strong and authoritative voices to be able to transform the hearts and minds of the Ghanaian people,” he stated.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister’s meeting with the Christian Council in Accra, follows series of engagements with key stakeholders, including the Council of State in an effort to obtain reliable and sound inputs to help government to fashion out appropriate steps, to among others fight the illegal mining canker, improve mining operations and enhance the ecological system of the country.

Mr Jinapor further thanked the Christian Council for their patriotism, nationalism and unflinching commitment to help government tackle the old-age problem of illegal mining.

On behalf of the Council, the Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Prof. Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, pledged their unwavering support to collaborate with government to curb the menace of illegal mining.

The council also used the occasion to present to the Hon. Minister a copy of their statement which sought to call for a temporary ban on small-scale mining for the Minister’s perusal and study.

The all-important meeting was also graced by the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Boafo and a host of other Christian leaders.

In a related development, the Hon. Jinapor, on Monday 24th October 2022 met the Chairman and members of the Council of State to provide updates on the ongoing fight against illegal mining.

The fruitful meeting with the Council also allowed the Minister to inform the Council of the current developments in the sector, especially about the illegal mining fight and mining operations in general.