Students in Pankese in the Birim North District of the Eastern Region are urged to prioritize their education instead of engaging in illegal mining known in local parlance as galamsey in order to succeed in the future.

The Gyasehene of Akyem Kotoku Mponoa-Pankese, Nana Kwasi Addo urged the school children not to be swayed by the temptation to engage in such activities because they reside in a mining community.

He stressed that, if students get involved in illegal mining, it will prevent them from getting a better education and hinder their chances of achieving success in life.

Nana Kwasi Addo also urged parents to support their children’s education so that they can become important personalities in the future.

He made the remarks during the 67th Independence Day celebration at Pankese, which was organized and supported by Nana Kwasi Addo himself.

READ ALSO: