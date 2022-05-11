A clash between youth groups in two communities in the Ashanti Region has led to the death of a 40-year-old man.

The deceased, Akwesi Owusu, who was returning from a funeral, was caught in the clash between the youth of Hemang in the Afigya Kwabre South District and Aboaso in the Kwabre East Municipality.

He died shortly after he was rushed to the Ankanse hospital.

The grandfather of the deceased, Micheal Sarfo Kusi spoke to Citi News about the incident.

“Around 8:00 pm last Sunday, Kwesi was returning from a funeral at Yamaose. On his way home, he met some guys in a tricycle who attacked him. Some residents who saw what happened took him to Ankanse Hospital but could not survive. He is currently at the mortuary” he narrated.

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom met the bereaved family and opinion leaders in both communities to calm tempers.