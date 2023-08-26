Hearts of Oak have announced the signing of highly-rated defender Kofi Agbesimah on a permanent contract.

The experienced defender joined the Phobian Club from fellow Ghana Premier League side, Bechem United.

The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal after passing his medical examination on Wednesday in Accra.

🚨 Official:



We are thrilled to have Kofi Agbesimah as the newest member of our club – Hearts of Oak.



He is eager to wear our favorite rainbow 🌈 colours.



Phobians let's welcome him.

The centre-back was wanted by Asante Kotoko SC, the newly-promoted Nations FC.

Since joining Bechem in 2018 from lower-tier team Bectero FC, Agbesimah has been one of the constant players in the Ghanaian top flight.

He made 125 appearances for the Hunters over the course of the last five Ghana League seasons, scoring six goals.

For Bechem, Agbesimah has participated in more than 30 games each of the last three years.

In the 2022–23 season, during which he scored four goals, he only missed one game helping his team finish third in the league standings. He was also the captain of the Hunters.

The Phobians remain active in the transfer window seeking to augment their squad before the transfer window ends on September 1.

Hearts of Oak, who finished 12th last season, will begin the 2023/24 season with a trip to Tamale to face Real Tamale United and will hope to secure a win.