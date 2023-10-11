In a surprising turn of events, Ghana National College has been kicked out of the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

The Central Regional School who have been known for their good performances on NSMQ lost to Eastern Region’s Mpraeso SHS.

Mpraeso SHS showed their might when they took their revenge against the 2022 quarter-finalists who kicked them out of the contest last year.

The Eastern Region school dominated round one with 26 points, while their competitors National and Aggrey Memorial Zion, secured 19 and 18 points respectively.

Ghana National showed potential when they nearly closed the gap at the end of round two with 27 points while Mpraeso secured 29.

It's getting tough for NATIONAL even after Round 2, but the battle is the Lord's. They're still surging and pushing "4 more."



Round 3’s problem of the day proved challenging with Mpraeso and Ghana National scoring two each against Aggrey Memorial Zion’s zilch.

However, Mpraeso challenged the score given to them in that round.

After their protest, their “Problem of the Day” answer was reviewed and they were awarded a perfect score of 10 instead of the 2 that was earlier given.

Mpraeso SHS ended the contest winning their match with 43 points. Ghana National lost with 39 points and Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS followed with 25 points.

Mpraeso SHS: 43pts

Ghana National College: 39pts

Aggrey Memorial Zion SHS: 25pts



The Eastern Region School will meet Wesley Girls SHS and Bishop Herman College for the quarter-finals.

