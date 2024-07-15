The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on all party members to support the elected parliamentary candidate for Manhyia South, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah.

Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah secured victory by defeating the biological brother of Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, garnering 337 votes.

In an interview with Citi FM, the NPP’s Director of Elections, Evans Nimako, emphasized the importance of unity as the party prepares for the December 7 elections.

He urged all members to come together and rally behind the chosen candidate to ensure success.

“This is a victory for the Manhyia South constituency and we need to work together as a team with one destiny to win the election 2024.”

“Dr. Bawumia will become the president and we will win the Manhyia South constituency and other constituencies to constitute a majority in parliament so that government business will thrive.”

“So we will move away from this 137-137 [members] that makes government business and parliamentary operations difficult.

“And so we know as the New Patriotic Party that we are going to go into the elections and come out victorious and then win the majority of the seats in Parliament.”

ALSO READ: