Following the selection of Manhyia South Member of Parliament Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate to the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP in the constituency is holding its primary today, Sunday, July 14, to elect a new candidate for the impending by-election.

Five persons picked forms to contest when the party opened nominations, but only four are in the race today.

Voting is underway as 568 delegates are expected to elect a new representative for the party.

They include Nana Owusu Afriyie Agyemang Prempeh, the younger brother of sitting MP and Energy Minister; Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Nana Agyei Baffour Awuah, James Owusu Boakye and Akwasi Coker Gyambibi.