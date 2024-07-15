The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, has commended the people who participated in this weekend’s Homowo clean-up exercise in parts of Accra at its Central Business District (CBD).

He expressed his pleasure at seeing the streets of Accra’s CBD cleaned, healthy and extolled the efforts of those involved in the exercise.

His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II was speaking during an inspection tour of the selected areas on Saturday.

Accompanied by senior officers of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC) and Asafoatsemei of the Ga State, he visited various locations, including Rawlings Park, CMB, Makola, and Tudu, to assess the progress of the exercise.

Saturday’s clean-up was the first phase of the one-month Homowo clean-up initiative, a collaborative effort between the Ga Mantse, government agencies, and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

The Ga Mantse assured that the exercise would be sustained after the Homowo festivities.

“We will ensure that this exercise goes beyond the Homowo celebrations and becomes a regular feature in Accra,” he said.

He, however, cautioned that the special task force would be patrolling in Accra to see to it that the city is clean.

“Those who will be found flouting the sanitation by-laws will be dragged to the sanitation court and prosecuted to serve as a deterrent,” Nii Teiko Tsuru II warned.

The Ga Mantse also used the opportunity to advise Ghanaians to ensure that “we all play our part as citizens to ensure a peaceful, free and fair poll on December 7.”

The 5-hour exercise was led by a dedicated team of Asafoatsemei, Asafoanymei, and environmental sanitation officers, who are the Special Task Force and Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

Zoomlion provided the necessary resources, including garbage trucks, personnel, and equipment.

The Zoomlion team included the Chief Operating Officer for the Environment and Sanitation Cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), Mrs. Florence Larbi, and the Chief Corporate Communication Officer, of JGC, Madam Sophia Kudjordi.

Security personnel from the Ghana Police Service and Ghana Armed Forces ensured security and compliance.

The team worked tirelessly to ensure that the streets and surroundings were thoroughly cleaned, leaving the areas spotless and hygienic.

The Director of Communications and Corporate Affairs of Zoomlion, Madam Emma Adwoa Appiaa Osei-Duah, encouraged the traders, hawkers, and shop owners, to take an active part in the exercise for their safety.

According to her, unsanitary conditions brought about diseases that could affect them and people who patronize their goods and services.

She urged the metropolitan, municipal, and district assemblies (MMDAs) to enforce the sanitation by-laws to ensure cleanliness in Accra.

