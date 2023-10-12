The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the United Kingdom (UK) has denied endorsing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the party’s flagbearship race.

A statement signed by Branch Secretary, Otuo Acheampong said the publication circulating on various media platforms titled, “NPP UK BRANCH DECLARES FOR DR. BAWUMIA,” is frivolous and should be disregarded.

The group said NPP UK Branch has not made an official declaration in support of any presidential candidate.

“The purported publication in question is a complete fabrication, intended to mislead the public and sow confusion and disunity within our party.

The Branch Executive Committee has not engaged in any form of meeting directing or authorising the Branch Secretariat to issue any communiqué to that effect. We wish to state unequivocally that the old Secretariat’s letterhead was forged and deceitfully utilised to mislead the public in Ghana and in the UK,” the statement clarified.

“We want to affirm our commitment to maintaining neutrality in our public statements regarding the upcoming presidential primaries within our Party later this year. The twelve (12) representatives from the Branch will individually cast their votes in secrecy and wholeheartedly support whoever ultimately becomes the Party’s flagbearer,” the statement added.

It was reported that the NPP UK had declared support for Bawumia in the presidential race in a closed-door meeting held on August 25, 2023, in Accra.

The branch party executives, led by chairman Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong publicly declared their support to the Vice President.

The other executives present at that meeting, according to the story, were the First Vice Chairman, Alex Appiah Mensah, the Branch Secretary, Otuo Acheampong, and the Branch Women’s Organiser, Patricia Achiaa Boakye.

But the Branch Secretary said no such decision has been taken by NPP in UK NPP.

