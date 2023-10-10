The leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) UK branch has unanimously declared their support for the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to lead the party into the 2024 general elections.

The declaration was made during a closed-door meeting held on August 25, 2023, in Accra, Ghana, where the NPP UK branch leadership was present for the special electoral college.

The branch party executives, led by chairman Kingsley Adumattah Agyapong, expressed their unanimous support for Bawumia’s candidacy.

The other executives present at the meeting were the First Vice Chairman, Mr. Alex Appiah Mensah, the Branch Secretary, Otuo Acheampong, and the Branch Women’s Organiser, Ms. Patricia Achiaa Boakye.

“We believe the vice president, amongst all other candidates, is the one who can lead the NPP to retain power and break the eight-year cyclical change of governance,” said Agyapong while stressing the importance of continuity in the party’s developmental initiatives.

The decision to endorse Bawumia came after extensive assessments of all candidates and discussions with the general membership in the UK.

“The candidature of Bawumia is strategically important and the right move to break the eight,” he said, highlighting the consensus reached among the majority of members.

The leadership further pledged at the meeting to do everything within their power to secure a convincing victory for the vice president, not only in the just-ended super delegates election but also in the upcoming general delegate election on November 4.

On his part, Dr Bawumia delightfully expressed his appreciation to the UK branch party executives and thanked the NPP UK for their continuous support for the government, and the President.

