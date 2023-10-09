United Kingdom-based (UK) supporters of New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have commissioned a bore-hole facility for Banso D/A basic school in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region.

The supporters began the construction following a post by Joy News’ Samuel Kojo Brace on Facebook in August about the poor state in which the children get access to water.

They worked tirelessly around the clock to complete the project, which was handed over on Saturday, October 7, in commemoration of Dr Bawumia’s 60th birthday.

They gathered in Milton Keynes, UK, on Saturday for a brief virtual ceremony to officially hand over a water project to Banso primary school.

The management of the school expressed appreciation to the team for their generosity.

Special guests, Minister for Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson and Abigail Swad Laryea, Deputy CEO, NEIP joined the virtual ceremony.

Also present were the Branch Chairman, other Branch Executives, Chapter Executives, DMB UK supporters, and sympathizers.

The members were encouraged to continue to work hard and in unity.

The spokesperson for the group, Bismark Asante, emphasised the need for all, especially those in the diaspora, to support with their widow’s mite in making the country better.

He stressed that, governance is a collective responsibility thus Ghanaians should not fold their arms and expect government to solve all problems.

Mr Asante admonished others with the means to help the government solve generational problems in communities.

ALSO READ: