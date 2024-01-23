The Majority Chief Whip and the incumbent Member of Parliament for Nsawam Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has disclosed an alleged scheme orchestrated by a prominent figure within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to undermine him in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.

Annoh-Dompreh suspects that this influential figure is supporting his rival, aiming to thwart his bid for an uncontested candidacy.

Despite the hurdles, Annoh-Dompreh maintains his confidence, asserting, “The senior party figure sponsoring my opponent harbors ill feelings towards me, but I am poised to emerge victorious. I anticipate securing 80% of the votes on January 27th,” as revealed during an appearance on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

According to him, he detected the plot early on, attributing it to personal animosity from the influential party member. He noted, “Two of my competitors have united against me, but their efforts will be in vain.”

According to him, he views the forthcoming primaries as the easiest challenge in his political career, relying on his positive contributions and accomplishments in the Nsawam Adoagyiri constituency.

Expressing gratitude for the party’s initiatives, he highlighted the NPP’s significant road construction projects in the constituency and confidently declared, “I am listed as number one on the ballot and poised for victory.”

In contrast, his primary contender, Hayford Siaw, CEO of the Ghana Library Authority, perceives the challenges faced before nominations as a form of liberation and triumph.

With unwavering confidence, Mr. Siaw predicts securing 70% of the votes in the upcoming primaries.

Annoh Dompreh rewards 76 2022 BECE graduates

Why Annoh Dompreh is appealing to Minority to approve ministerial nominees

I will die fulfilled if God calls me today because… – Annoh Dompreh