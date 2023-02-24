Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh Dompreh, has rewarded 76 pupils who sat for the 2022 Basic Certificate Examination (BECE) and excelled with flying colours.

The pupils had between six-ones and nine-ones from various schools in the constituency and were rewarded with assorted academic equipment and materials.

This was the maiden edition of the MP’s best BECE awards to acknowledge and reward excellence.

Mr Dompreh who doubles as the Majority Chief Whip ahead of the exams pledged his support to the candidates if they obtained desirable grades.

Addressing parents, teachers, students and educators at the awards ceremony, the MP said his motivation was the hitherto poor performance of the children in the constituency and vowed to turn things around and injected a lot into the learners.

Speaking on the theme, Prioritizing Education, Impacting Lives and Changing The Narrative, he called on parents and young people to see education as an opportunity to greater heights.

The chief of Ntoaso Traditional Area, Nii Okopti Akrong II (Dr) said the event not only celebrated students but it pushed the frontiers of education, especially when the theme gave much attention to schooling.

He emphasised the need for digitisation to be embraced to make education a topmost focus in improving learning outcomes.

On her part, Doris Appiah-Danquah, Acting Regional Chief Inspector NaSIA, called for a collective role among stakeholders in the pursuit of education at all levels adding that there was a need for legislation to regulate the time students allocated to their books even at home to project learning and teaching.