Greater Accra Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is appealing for calm in the Klottey Korle constituency ahead of its parliamentary primaries.

This follows the withdraw from the race by one of the aspirants, Prince Appiah Debrah.

The unifier, as he is affectionately called said he successfully went through the party’s vetting process but has decided to withdraw from the race due to infighting and factionalism within the party in the constituency.

Some of his supporters who are not happy with his decision are blaming the Regional executives for persuading him to withdraw from the race.

But NPP Regional Secretary, Daniel Parker Odarlai France said such allegations should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

“Any aspirant who so decides to step down, does so willingly and not be coercion, influence or duress of the Regional party, National party or officials of government” the statement added.

Below is the statement