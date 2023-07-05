The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced it will open nominations for its parliamentary primaries in areas where they have no sitting parliamentarians (orphan constituencies) on July 11, 2023.

The exercise, which is expected to last a month, will end on August 10, 2023, following which elections will be held between September 23 and December 2, 2023.

The decision, according to a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Koduah, was approved at a National Executive Council meeting on April 3, 2023.

The Assin North and Fomena constituencies are, however, exempted from the electoral exercise.

In view of this, nomination forms can be obtained at the NPP headquarters through a bank draft of GHS3,000.00.

“To successfully file the nomination, an aspiring candidate must pay a non-refundable fee of GHS35,000.00,” the statement added.

In order not to leave anyone behind and to encourage more Women, Youth and Physically Challenged Persons to aspire to higher political office the party pegged their fee at GH¢17,500.00 as a result of a 50% rebate.

