Nkwanta North DCE cautions against the use of demeaning words toward persons with disabilities

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Nkwanta North in the Oti Region, William Kidinang Mawugma, has urged residents to avoid using derogatory terms when referring to persons with disabilities.

He emphasized that using such language not only perpetuates negative stereotypes but also undermines their rights and dignity.

According to him, it is crucial to treat all individuals with respect and dignity, regardless of their physical or mental abilities.

The DCE also highlighted the harmful effects of derogatory language, which can contribute to discrimination against persons with disabilities.

He stressed the importance of recognizing the unique abilities and contributions of all members of society, regardless of any perceived limitations.

The Nkwanta North District Assembly supported persons with disabilities refrigerators, sewing machines, bundle of iron sheets, bags of cement, wheelchairs and money.

This is part of a strategy to improve their living conditions.

Bright Nkrow, the Nkwanta North District Social Welfare Director, also called on residents to be mindful of their language and refrain from denigrating persons with disabilities.

