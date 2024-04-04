Kaneshie residents express dismay at porters’ unsanitary behaviour

Some residents in Kaneshie have voiced their displeasure over the unclean attitude of porters, who they claim come from various parts of the central region.

They stated that since the porters have nowhere to stay, they spend the night sleeping in front of stores, waking up early, and coming back in the evening after the store owners close.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Abigail Addo, the residents explained that the porters collect the trash they created the previous evening and either sweep it into gutters or pedestrian walkways or gather it in front of the store owners.

Additionally, some people dump their waste in plastic bags, leaving them lying around or in gutters, which makes the area smell bad.

“When I see how filthy they make the place, it makes me sad because they leave their waste in gutters and plastic bags, which leaves the area messy. I get so mad when I see this,” says Madam Agnes

Another resident, Madam Afia added, “They degrade the neighborhood because when a potential tenant arrives to rent a room there and sees how run-down the area is, they become discouraged and leave.”

“To make the area more appealing, we are pleading with the government to find these people a home. We are extremely concerned about the circumstances. Please assist us in achieving our goal of making the area pleasant.”

“The area’s current state of sanitation is deplorable. These street sleepers leave trash everywhere, and when it rains heavily, some parts of the neighbourhood get flooded,” said Miss Aku, a resident of Kaneshie.

The residents therefore urged the government to assist in addressing the sanitation problems.