The National Identification Authority (NIA) has dismissed 10 staff members following investigations into allegations of misconduct, extortion of funds from Ghana Card applicants, and violations of its Standard Operating Procedures and applicable public service rules in the course of their duties as public officials responsible for registration activities.

The decision by Management to dismiss the officers followed thorough investigations conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, stationed at NIA’s headquarters in Acera.

This included the interdiction of the affected officers, the appointment of a Disciplinary Committee of Inquiry to provide a hearing for each officer in accordance with the law, and Management’s subsequent acceptance of the Disciplinary Committee’s recommendations.

The allegations against the dismissed officers included demanding and accepting unauthorized fees from Ghana Card applicants, as well as manipulating the registration system for personal gain.

These acts of proven misconduct took place at NIA’s Head Office in Accra, Subin Sub-Metro District Office in Kumasi, Western Regional Office in Takoradi, Registrar General’s Department Office at Accra Central, Adentan Municipal Office and La-Nkwantanang Municipal Office.

The actions of the officers not only contravened the fundamental principles of integrity and transparency that drive NIA but also eroded the very essence of NIA’s purpose namely; the promotion of trustworthiness, dependability and credibility in public service delivery. The conduct of the dismissed officers also brought the image of NIA into disrepute.

Speaking on the matter during a recent round of visits to NIA’s 16 Regional Offices nationwide, the Executive Secretary of the NIA, Prof. Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah, expressed NIA’s commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and ethical conduct.

The dismissal of the officers serves as a strong signal that respect for the fundamental human rights of NIA staff will go hand in hand with the swift and certain application of the law, aiming to establish a strong, ethical, agile, and professional national institution committed to building a country of which citizens ean be truly proud.

The Executive Secretary pledged to implement additional measures to prevent such misconduct from occurring in the future.

This includes enhancing internal oversight mechanisms, conducting regular integrity training for staff, and establishing a channel for citizens to report any instances of misconduct or irregularity they may encounter during their interactions with the NIA.