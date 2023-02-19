Neymar was carried off on a stretcher before Lionel Messi scored a 95th-minute winner as Paris St-Germain gained an incredible win over Lille.

PSG had been 2-0 ahead and 3-2 behind after goals from Lille’s Bafode Diakite, Jonathan David and Jonathan Bamba transformed the match.

Kylian Mbappe, who opened the scoring, grabbed his second in the 87th minute to give PSG hope of victory.

Messi then won it in dramatic fashion with a 22-yard free-kick.

Despite the win, PSG’s main concern will be for Brazil forward Neymar after the 31-year-old, a goalscorer in the first half, was kicked on his calf and then went over badly on his right ankle five minutes into the second half.

He looked in great pain with his hands over his face as he was carried off at the Parc des Princes.

PSG end three-game losing run in dramatic style

The result means PSG are eight points clear at the top of Ligue 1, although second-placed Marseille will cut the gap to five if they win at mid-table Toulouse later on Sunday (19:45 GMT).

PSG came into this match on a three-game losing run following a 2-1 loss to Marseille in the last 16 of the French Cup, a 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat by Monaco and a 1-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

But they looked in complete control against Lille and were 2-0 ahead after only 17 minutes.

Mbappe showed great skill to jink past Tiago Djalo and Diakite to score the first goal, before Neymar doubled the advantage, scoring from a rebound after Vitinha’s effort bounced off goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier.

But Lille, beaten 7-1 at home by PSG in August, pulled one back through Diakite’s 24th-minute glancing header.

PSG had already lost left-back Nuno Mendes to injury before Neymar was carried off.

David’s penalty, following a foul by Marco Verratti, made it 2-2 and Bamba’s powerful strike put the visitors ahead in the 69th minute.

However, Lille could not hang on. Mbappe hit a low shot into the corner with three minutes of normal time to go for his 15th Ligue 1 goal of the season, before Messi’s late winner provided the final piece of drama in this seven-goal thriller.

PSG are next in action on 26 February, when they play title rivals Marseille away from home.