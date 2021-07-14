The National Democratic Congress (NDC) will on Saturday, July 17, commemorate the ninth anniversary of the death of late former President, Professor John Evans Fiifi Atta Mills.

A wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Asomdwee Park, near the Osu Castle in Accra at 0700 hours.

A statement issued by Emmanuel Siisi Quainoo, Member of the Planning Committee, said the ceremony would be conducted in accordance with the COVID-19 protocols.

The dress code for the much-anticipated ceremony will be white or Prof. Mills’ cloth.

Many bigwigs of the party, including Mrs Ernestina Naadu Mills, widow, former President John Dramani Mahama, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, National Chairman and Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary and other party leaders and supporters are expected to grace the occasion.

The former President died on Tuesday, July 24, 2012, at the 37 Military Hospital three days after his birthday.

Since his demise, the NDC and family have held public lectures to honour him but last year’s event was called off following the outbreak of the coronavirus and its attendant restrictions on public gatherings.

However, former President Mahama took to social media and eulogised late President Mills saying “You will forever remain in our hearts”.

“You would have been 76 years today, Prof. Though in eternity, memories of your sterling qualities and principled leadership are still fresh with us. You will forever remain in our hearts. Yours is a soul that cannot be forgotten, a man we cannot celebrate enough,” he emphasised.