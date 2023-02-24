Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffour, has picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearership race.

Dr Duffuor addressing the crowd

This follows his declaration of intent to contest on 3rd November 2022.

The Ashanti Regional NDC Women’s Organiser, Gloria Huza, led a mammoth crowd to pick the forms on Dr Duffuor’s behalf.

In a short address, Madam Huza said she believes Dr Duffuor stands tall and is the right person to take Ghana out of the woes “we are faced with currently.”

“Because of his past record of being a former Finance Minister, I am positive he is the best candidate to lead NDC into victory in 2024. Under his watch Ghana experienced single-digit inflation,” she touted.

Dr Duffuor is the third person to pick the forms for the election scheduled for May 13, 2023, after former President John Mahama and a businessman, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah picked their forms on Wednesday.

Adomonline.com’s Joseph Odotei was present and captured some exciting scenes:

