National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu Constituency, Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini, has broken his silence following his defeat in the party’s just ended parliamentary primaries.

He congratulated the man who beat him in the race, Atta Issah describing him as his son.

The MP in a message posted on Facebook thanked the chiefs and people of Sagnarigu for their support over the past three terms he served as MP.

He congratulated Atta Issah, the winning candidate for taking over the baton from him.

Mr. Fuseini also extended appreciation to the flagbearer elect of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, who won by 98.9% of the votes cast.

Read his full message:

Alhamdulillah! Alhamdulilah! Alhamdulillah!

I give all thanks and praises to Almighty Allah for being my guide in this journey. By His devine grace,I have represented the good people of Sagnarigu constituency for three consecutive terms as their Member of Parliament and I am eternally grateful to Him.

My sincere thanks and and appreciation also go to my family for always standing by me all through.

Below is his post on Facebook: